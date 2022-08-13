News Desk

AJK will hold LB polls in September

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the final schedule of local body elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

AJK will hold local government elections on September 28. While the members of the assembly seem to be afraid of holding the polls.

As per details, the government and opposition members of the assembly are expressing serious reservations about the local elections and the leadership is also demanding that reservations be removed before holding local elections.

In the corridors of the Azad Kashmir legislative Assembly, there is also an echo of the consultation on the amendment bill in the Election Act. So despite the support, the political parties are shying away from flooring this bill.

