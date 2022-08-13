Angry residents attack KE office over prolonged loadshedding

KARACHI – Frustrated by prolonged and unannounced loadshedding, angry residents of Sachal Goth marched towards the K-Electric (KE) office and attacked it. According to details, residents of Sachal Goth marched towards the K-Electric (KE) office located at the Madaris Chowk and attacked it. The protestors pelted stones at the KE office and broke windows of its vehicles. On their way to the office, the protestors also burnt tyres against the prolonged loadshedding. Meanwhile, residents of Gulshan-e-Hadeed have also staged a protest in front of the K-electric office over unannounced and prolonged power outages. The protestors, including traders and women, chanted slogans against the government and KE. Meanwhile, the Gulshan-e-Hadeed police reached the scene and told the protesters to disperse. However, they refused to end the protest.