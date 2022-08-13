Arshad Nadeem wins first gold medal for Pakistan in Islamic Games 2022

Konya – Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem won first Gold medal for his nation in a Javelin throw event in the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games 2022 on Friday. Arshad showed his talent and skills yet again as he managed to throw at a Games record of 88.55 metres in his second attempt, winning his second Gold medal in five days. Earlier, Arshad had won gold in Commonwealth Games 2022 as he finished first after managing to throw at 90.18 metres in his fifth attempt, setting a new national and Commonwealth Games record. He won Pakistan’s first Gold medal in Commonwealth Games athletics since 1962. It should be mentioned here that this is the 25-year-old’s fourth international gold medal for Pakistan, as he secured gold medals in Commonwealth Games, South Asian Games, and Imam Reza Cup.