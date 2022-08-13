Agencies

Arshad Nadeem wins first gold medal for Pakistan in Islamic Games 2022

Konya – Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem won first Gold medal for his nation in a Javelin throw event in the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games 2022 on Friday. Arshad showed his talent and skills yet again as he managed to throw at a Games record of 88.55 metres in his second attempt, winning his second Gold medal in five days. Earlier, Arshad had won gold in Commonwealth Games 2022 as he finished first after managing to throw at 90.18 metres in his fifth attempt, setting a new national and Commonwealth Games record. He won Pakistan’s first Gold medal in Commonwealth Games athletics since 1962. It should be mentioned here that this is the 25-year-old’s fourth international gold medal for Pakistan, as he secured gold medals in Commonwealth Games, South Asian Games, and Imam Reza Cup.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Potentially dangerous delta moving towards Tarbela reservoir

Business

PSX gains 614 points

Business

Ghani takes charge as Wapda chairman

Business

Pak-Italy bilateral trade potential €4 billion: Ambassador

Business

SECP registers 1,691 new companies in first month of current fiscal year

Business

Asian markets struggle as traders contemplate more rate hikes

Business

Pakistan Cables celebrates nation’s 75th Independence Day in partnership with Childlife Foundation

Business

Meezan Bank announces financial results for half year

National

Balochistan welcomes foreign investment, says CM Bizenjo

Business

Huawei announces H1 business results

1 of 3,682

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More