ATC rejects bail petition of Uzair Baloch in five cases

An anti-terrorism court on Saturday rejected bail petition of Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch in five cases.

The ATC judge announced the decision reserved by the court in a previous hearing of case.

The cases were registered against Uzair Baloch and accomplices at Kalakot police station in year 2012 during a police operation against criminals in Lyari, police said.

Uzair Baloch, Zakir Dada and other accused of cases have been in jail.

In a case against Uzair Baloch, a Rangers official had testified before an anti-terrorism court in explosives case.

Witness Jahanzeb Khan in his testimony said that after arrest of Uzair Baloch in 2016, his 90 days’ remand was taken. He disclosed that he had buried explosives and munitions at a place. “On his pointing explosives and ammunition was recovered from a place in Garden area,” witness said.

“Recovered explosive material was handed over to the police after the bomb disposal squad defused it,” he stated.

“All case property was gutted in a fire incident at the Malkhana (storage) of case properties at the City Court,” the complainant of the case said.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court acquitted Uzair Baloch in April, in a case pertaining to the attack on a police station.

Uzair along with Taj Muhammad alias Taju, Sheeraz Comrade and Sultan alias Johny were charged of attacking the Napier police station during an operation against criminals in Lyari.

It is pertinent to mention here that Uzair Baloch has been acquitted by courts in 19 cases against him.

Uzair, a main character of the gang war in Lyari and some other parts of Karachi, facing dozens of cases of crimes, has been acquitted in 19 cases by the court, mostly owing to the failure of the prosecution to bring effective evidence.

It may be noted here that 64 cases have been filed against Uzair Baloch at various police stations of the city.