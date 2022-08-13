Balochistan welcomes foreign investment, says CM Bizenjo

QUETTA – Balochistan Chief Minister (CM), Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, has said that it was their desire that investors from across the world avail the opportunities available in Balochistan for investment.

These views were expressed by him while talking to Donald Blome, US Ambassador to Pakistan, who called on him here on Friday. Promotion of investment opportunities and other issues of bilateral interest came under discussion during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Bizenjo said that Balochistan had been opened for foreign investment, adding that a policy had been framed to provide incentives and facilities to the investors. He said: “Reko Diq agreement was the success of the investment policy of the incumbent provincial government.”

Bizenjo apprised ambassador of the damages caused by the recent downpours, rescue and relief operations being conducted in different areas of the province. Taking keen interest in the investment opportunities available in the province, Donald Blame appreciated the policy of the government of Balochistan meant for promoting investment in the province. Expressing heartfelt grief and sorrow over the loss of lives and properties during recent rains, Blame said that the government of USA would extend maximum assistance to re-construct the basic structures and rehabilitate the affectees.