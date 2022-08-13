Staff Reporter

BIEK cancels Intermediate exams

KARACHI – The Board of Intermediate Education (BIEK) Karachi has postponed examination papers scheduled for today. According to a notification issued by the BIEK, the papers of Arts Regular and Private, Papers of special candidates and practicals were postponed in line with the rain forecast issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). The postponed papers now will be taken on August 23 at the respective examination centres. The ongoing monsoon spell is expected to continue for few more days.

More Stories
Business

Nepra approves massive hike of Rs9.89 per unit in power tariff of XWDiscos

Business

Rupee gains Rs3.39

Business

Potentially dangerous delta moving towards Tarbela reservoir

Business

PSX gains 614 points

Business

Ghani takes charge as Wapda chairman

Business

Pak-Italy bilateral trade potential €4 billion: Ambassador

Business

SECP registers 1,691 new companies in first month of current fiscal year

Business

Asian markets struggle as traders contemplate more rate hikes

Business

Pakistan Cables celebrates nation’s 75th Independence Day in partnership with Childlife Foundation

Business

Meezan Bank announces financial results for half year

1 of 1,802

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More