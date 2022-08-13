Chinese Cultural Centre celebrates Pakistan Independence Day

Peshawar – Legendary former British Open Champion Qamar Zaman on Friday said that every Pakistani including the players feel proud whenever the national flag of Pakistan is hoisted at the top of the playing fields.

He was addressing at a colourful ceremony organized in connection with the Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan Independence in China Window, a Chinese Cultural Centre in Peshawar.

Among the attendees were prominent writer, poet and scholar Prof Nasir Ali Syed, Prof Dr Gulzar Jalal, Head of the English Department of Edwards College Peshawar, industrialist Imtiaz Ali and a large number of people from different walks of life.

The guests cut the cake for the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan. National songs were sung and a video message of Nong Rong, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan, was shown.

Addressing the ceremony, Qamar Zaman said that we got this homeland by making sacrifices, and now our new generation should make this beloved country greater. He said, “The time demands that the young generation should make earnest efforts to achieve the national goals and learn from the mistakes of the past to make the nation wealthy and prosperous. “

Distinguished writer, poet and intellectual Prof Nasir Ali Syed, who is the recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, said that the main objective of the establishment of Pakistan was an independent state in which the people could live a dignified life. “We sacrificed millions of lives to achieve freedom and now that is why we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan,” he added.

Nasir Ali Syed said, “Today, we are proud to be a citizen of a free country, but we must follow the orders of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to make the country invincible and give it a high position in the world.”

Prof Dr Gulzar, while congratulating the countrymen on Independence Day, said that the efforts made by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other notables for the establishment of an Islamic state and the sacrifices made by our forefathers are unforgettable. “Today we are breathing in a free atmosphere. Freedom is a great blessing of Allah Almighty and we are thankful to God for this blessing,” he added.

Speakers urged the young generation to play a positive and constructive role in making Pakistan an ideal country.

Earlier, in his video message, the Ambassador of China, Nong Rong congratulated the people of Pakistan and reiterated to extent fullest cooperation to Pakistan on behalf of the brotherly neighbour China.