City all set to celebrate Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan

LAHORE – The metropolis has worn green and white colour as preparations for the 75th Independence Day celebrations are in full swing in the city like other parts of the country. Pakistan Railways has made special arrangements to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of the country and decorated its railway stations, headquarters and other buildings with national flag, buntings and green lights. Flag-hoisting ceremonies and special programmes will be held at the railway headquarters, Walton Academy and railway police headquarters on August 14. Roads and other big buildings are also being decorated with green and white flags, lights and buntings.

PHA SET TO HOIST SECOND HIGHEST FLAG IN JILANI PARK

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is going to place a 200-foot high pole for hoisting the national flag in the Jilani Park, which will be the second highest flag of the country. Talking to media after inspecting the flag erection work here on Friday, PHA Director General Umar Jahangir said that the first highest flag was built at Wagah Border with 223-foot height and this was the second highest flag of the country with 200 feet height. He said that the dimensions of the flag were 50/75 feet. He said that the process of the flag erection was in the last stage of completion, adding that the second largest flag would be inaugurated on August 14 and it was hoped that Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi will inaugurate it. The director general said that the PHA would also perform a spectacular display of fireworks in the Greater Iqbal Park between August 13 and 14 at night, adding that flags would also be erected in other parks of the city and celebration would continue in connection with Independence Day. He said that saplings and plants would also be planted in various parks of the city to cope with environmental challenges.

Punjab Police have announced taking strict action against people causing disruption of peace, indulging in one-wheeling, or riding silencer-less bikes on Independence day. According to details, the Deputy Inspector General of Operations has ordered to take strict action against anyone causing disruption of peace on the 75th Independence Day of the country. The DIG Operations said that harassment of women would not be tolerated. People should stay civilized, and respect women, while celebrating the independence day of the country. The DIG Operations added that strict action would be taken against people indulging in one-wheeling or riding silencer-less bikes.