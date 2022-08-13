Agencies

Cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA   –   Pakistan Meteorological Department, Regional Centre, Quetta on Friday forecast that during the next 24 hours, mainly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province with chances of thunderstorm expected at Sibi, Bolan, Harnai, Dera Bughti, Kohlu, Mastung, Surab, Panjgur, Kalat, Quetta, Killa Abdullah, Kharan and its surroundings with isolated heavy falls in Lasbela, Awaran, Khuzdar, Jhal Magsi, Barkhan, Zhob, Dalbandin, Musakhail and coastal areas.

Weather forecast for next 48 hours: mainly cloudy to rainy weather is expected in most parts of the province. Rain-wind thunderstorm may occur in Zhob, Ziarat, Killa Saifullah, Killa Abdullah, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhail (with isolated heavy falls), Loralai, Dera Bughti, Dera Murad Jamali, Jhal Magsi, Kachi Baig, Harnai, Lasbela, Awaran, Quetta, Mastung, Khuzdar, Kalat, Kech, Kharan, Panjgur, Lasbela, Batkhan, Kohlu districts, coastal areas and its surroundings  during the next 48 hours.

Weather prevailed during the last 24 hours: mainly cloudy weather prevailed in the region. Rain occurred in Ormara, Ziarat and Quetta during the last 24 hours.

Maximum temperature recorded on Friday: Barkhan 33.5, Dalbandin 42, Gwadar 33.5, Jiwani 35, Kalat 31, Khuzdar 34.5, Nokkundi 39.5, Panjgur 37, Pasni 33, Sibi 34.5, Samungli 34, Sibi 40.5, Turbat 44, Ormara 32.5, Zhob 35, Uthal 40.2, and Usta Muhammad 38.5.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Rupee gains Rs3.39

Business

Potentially dangerous delta moving towards Tarbela reservoir

Business

PSX gains 614 points

Business

Ghani takes charge as Wapda chairman

Business

Pak-Italy bilateral trade potential €4 billion: Ambassador

Business

SECP registers 1,691 new companies in first month of current fiscal year

Business

Asian markets struggle as traders contemplate more rate hikes

Business

Pakistan Cables celebrates nation’s 75th Independence Day in partnership with Childlife Foundation

Business

Meezan Bank announces financial results for half year

National

Balochistan welcomes foreign investment, says CM Bizenjo

1 of 9,773

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More