Cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA – Pakistan Meteorological Department, Regional Centre, Quetta on Friday forecast that during the next 24 hours, mainly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province with chances of thunderstorm expected at Sibi, Bolan, Harnai, Dera Bughti, Kohlu, Mastung, Surab, Panjgur, Kalat, Quetta, Killa Abdullah, Kharan and its surroundings with isolated heavy falls in Lasbela, Awaran, Khuzdar, Jhal Magsi, Barkhan, Zhob, Dalbandin, Musakhail and coastal areas.

Weather forecast for next 48 hours: mainly cloudy to rainy weather is expected in most parts of the province. Rain-wind thunderstorm may occur in Zhob, Ziarat, Killa Saifullah, Killa Abdullah, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhail (with isolated heavy falls), Loralai, Dera Bughti, Dera Murad Jamali, Jhal Magsi, Kachi Baig, Harnai, Lasbela, Awaran, Quetta, Mastung, Khuzdar, Kalat, Kech, Kharan, Panjgur, Lasbela, Batkhan, Kohlu districts, coastal areas and its surroundings during the next 48 hours.

Weather prevailed during the last 24 hours: mainly cloudy weather prevailed in the region. Rain occurred in Ormara, Ziarat and Quetta during the last 24 hours.

Maximum temperature recorded on Friday: Barkhan 33.5, Dalbandin 42, Gwadar 33.5, Jiwani 35, Kalat 31, Khuzdar 34.5, Nokkundi 39.5, Panjgur 37, Pasni 33, Sibi 34.5, Samungli 34, Sibi 40.5, Turbat 44, Ormara 32.5, Zhob 35, Uthal 40.2, and Usta Muhammad 38.5.