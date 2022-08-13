CM announces free travel for elderly in Orange Train

LAHORE – Punjab government has announced concessionary fares for aged, people with special needs, women and students traveling in Orange Line Metro train. Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has also announced free travel for aged people in the Orange Line Metro Train. The decision was taken by the chief minister during a meeting where it was also decided to fix phase-wise fares of the train along with free travel facilities for aged people and people with special needs while concessionary tickets will be introduced for students and women. “The stations of the Orange Line Train will be equipped with solar system,” he said. Parvez announced to launch pilot project for electric buses in Lahore, saying his government would provide public with facility to travel in environment-friendly buses.

‘Punjab govt to highlight its language, heritage, culture’

Punjab Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Taimoor Masood on Friday said that the government was determined to highlight its language, heritage, civilisation, art and culture as a creative and constructive sector.

He said this while presiding over a meeting here at Alhamra to review the performance of the Information and Culture Department.

Information and Culture Punjab Secretary Raja Mansoor Ahmed briefed the minister about the departmental activities and performance while the heads and representatives of all subordinate institutions participated in the meeting. The provincial minister said that all possible support would be provided to the department for the promotion of language, literature and culture. He appreciated the performance of all departments. Taimoor Masood also visited the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts, Alhamra Studio, Alhamra Archives, Alhamra Unplug Season Two, Alhamra Art Museum, and other sections.

Later, he also participated in the “Mehran Night” a musical programme, organised in collaboration with Punjab Arts Council and Alhamra Arts Council and listened to the mystical singing of famous singer Sanam Marvi.