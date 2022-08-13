Coalition parties fail to reach consensus on NBP President appointment

The federal government has delayed appointment of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) president after coalition parties failed to reach consensus.

According to sources privy with the development, the interviews of candidates were scheduled for today, however, they have been postponed.

Khursheed Zafar, Javed Qureshi, Sultana Naheed and others are being considered for the position.

The sources in finance ministry said that the interviews will be rescheduled again soon.

It merits mention that coalition government has also failed to appoint new governor of State Bank of Pakistan.