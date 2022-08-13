COAS stresses on upholding international law for global peace

n General Qamar Javed Bajwa attends passing out of Regular Commissioning Course of RMAS n Says professional competence hallmark of successful military leadership.

Sandhurst – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday stressed to preserve the vitality, relevance and internal sense of impartiality in multilateral institutions, maintain consensus on the collective defense of global commons and uphold the prestige of international law to maintain the world peace. “In case we fail to do that, I am afraid we may end up destroying the beautiful world that we have,” COAS said.

The Pakistan Army Chief expressed these views while addressing the passing out parade of Regular Commissioning Course of Royal Military Academy as special guest at Sandhurst in England. The Army Chief is the first ever Pakistani dignitary, who was invited at Royal Military Academy as a Special Guest.

“The primary reason for armed forces to exist today should not be to prosecute wars, but to ensure that they do not take place. Mankind’s destiny, more than ever before, hinges on our collective capacity to come together and take the route of peace and cooperation instead of conflict, communication instead of clash and multilateralism instead of self-preservation.”

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said the battlefield of tomorrow would be characterised by extreme precision, lethality and transparency which would be particularly challenging for military leaders, especially young officers in the battle, both mentally and physically.

He said his presence there today bears testimony to the deep-rooted relationship that exists between Pakistan and the United Kingdom. The COAS said similarly, the bondage between the two armed forces is uniquely special as well, forged on the battlefields of Great Wars and kept alive over the years through exclusive regimental affiliations and close professional contact in training and a myriad of other military activities. “Our huge Pakistani diaspora in United Kingdom displays the strength of our historic relationship. I am sure that this relationship will scale greater heights in times to come.

The Army Chief said, “As a leader today, you need to have courage and ability to take difficult decisions and then accept full responsibility. Correct decision-making requires competence and confidence, which can only be acquired through high class military education, rigorous training and continuous study of military history.”

He further said, “In the words of Sir Basil Liddle Hart and I quote ‘An officer who has not studied military history as science, is of little use beyond the rank of a captain.’ You must also understand that persona of a just and impartial commander, who exhibits merit in dispensation of reward and punishment, is the one who will earn unconditional loyalty and obedience of their under command.”

The COAS said Sandhurst, for over 200 years had groomed young boys and girls from United Kingdom, Common Wealth Countries and Royalty from across the globe, adding, “Your alma mater is without a doubt, one of the finest military institutions in the world which has produced some of the greatest military leaders that this world has seen.”

Addressing the Officer Cadets, he said, “The journey that awaits you is challenging as well as exciting. The demands of professional military service will be much high as you grow in service. You need to equip yourselves with lofty attributes of leadership, with clear sense of purpose, to gain respect and trust of your subordinates.”

“This future is inevitable, and each one of you would have to adapt to new realities in the technological domain to ensure successful outcome in the battle. While it is important to understand this change in the character of war, let me tell you about some realities in battlefield that are immune to the ebb and flow of technological advancements and WOULD NEVER CHANGE, let me enumerate a few. First! The value of keeping up a brave face in front of your troops, when you are as shattered and frightened inside as all of them. The contagious energy that you will instill in your troops, when you would lead them by example and not merely by words.”

He emphasized, “Remember, when lot of lead was flying in the air in the battlefield, an officer never says advance, rather always says follow me. The importance of keeping the wellbeing of your troops ahead of your own, is the hallmark of a successful military leader. The essence of the last point cannot be better articulated than what was said by Field Marshal Philip Walhouse Chetwode, who said and I quote:

‘The safety, honor and welfare of your country come first, always and every time. The honor, welfare and comfort of the men you command come next. Your own ease, comfort and safety come last, always and every time.”

He mentioned that these eternal words were boldly etched even today on the walls of Brig Francis Ingall Memorial Hall, in Pakistan Military Academy to remind every officer cadet of the importance of these essential tenets of military leadership.

Apart from the British cadets, 41 international cadets from 26 various countries including two cadets from Pakistan Military Academy passed out the course. Cadet Muhammad Abdullah Babar and Cadet Mujtaba from Pakistan Military Academy participated in the course. On arrival at RMAS, COAS was presented salute by the parade. COAS reviewed the parade. COAS also addressed the parade and congratulated the passing out cadets on achieving this milestone. COAS also gave awards to distinguished cadets.

‘Honour for Pakistan’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s address at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst as chief guest is not just a matter of honour for the armed forces but also for Pakistan. In a tweet on Friday, he said this is recognition of the Pakistan-UK strategic partnership and the success of our armed forces in war on terror.

