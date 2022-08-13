Commissioner urges people to stop travelling on Quetta-Karachi national highway

UTHAL – Commissioner Kalat division, Dawood Khilji has urged people not to travel on Quetta-Karachi national highway owing to washing away of alternate route of Quetta-Karachi national highway by flash flood at Lunda nullah of Uthal.

Aaccording to a statement issued by the office of commissioner, Kalat division on Friday, flood washed away alternate route of Quetta-Karachi national highway in Uthal, suspending traffic on the national highway.

The commissioner urged people to avoid travelling on Quetta-Karachi national highway. It is pertinent to mention that the bridge of Lunda Nullah had earlier been washed away by the flood.