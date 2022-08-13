Agencies

Commissioner urges people to stop travelling on Quetta-Karachi national highway

UTHAL    –     Commissioner Kalat division, Dawood Khilji has urged people not to travel on Quetta-Karachi national highway owing to washing away of alternate route of Quetta-Karachi national highway by flash flood at Lunda nullah of Uthal.

Aaccording to a statement issued by the office of commissioner, Kalat division on Friday, flood washed away alternate route of Quetta-Karachi national highway in Uthal, suspending traffic on the national highway.

The commissioner urged people to avoid travelling on Quetta-Karachi national highway. It is pertinent to mention that the bridge of Lunda Nullah had earlier been washed away by the flood.

More Stories
Business

Nepra approves massive hike of Rs9.89 per unit in power tariff of XWDiscos

Business

Rupee gains Rs3.39

Business

Potentially dangerous delta moving towards Tarbela reservoir

Business

PSX gains 614 points

Business

Ghani takes charge as Wapda chairman

Business

Pak-Italy bilateral trade potential €4 billion: Ambassador

Business

SECP registers 1,691 new companies in first month of current fiscal year

Business

Asian markets struggle as traders contemplate more rate hikes

Business

Pakistan Cables celebrates nation’s 75th Independence Day in partnership with Childlife Foundation

Business

Meezan Bank announces financial results for half year

1 of 9,773

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More