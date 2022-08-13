Court sends Gill to Adiala Jail for 14 days

Wife of Gill’s driver released from jail after bail.

ISLAMABAD – Judicial Magistrate Islamabad Umer Shabbir on Friday sent Dr Shehbaz Gill, the chief of staff of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, to Adiala Jail on judicial remand for 14 days by rejecting the Islamabad police plea seeking extension in his remand in the sedition case.

Earlier, Dr Shehbaz Gill was produced before the magistrate by the cops of Islamabad police amid tight security after expiry of his two-day physical remand. The police investigators also produced a medical report before the court which was carried out from the hospital earlier on orders of court.

When the court took up the case, the defence lawyer Faisal Chaudhry argued that on what basis the advocate general is present in the courtroom. He said this showed the clear interference of the government in the case. On this, the judge asked the irrelevant individuals to evacuate the courtroom. The police investigators requested the judge to grant extension in the physical remand of the accused as police wanted to recover his mobile phone. The investigators added the CD of audio program in which Dr Shehbaz Gill had allegedly made anti-army remarks was obtained. They said the audio evidences matched also.

They mentioned that one of Gill’s mobile phones was left behind in the car, while the other was with him. Advocate General Islamabad Jahangir Khan Jadoon said that the police wanted to conduct polygraph test of the accused as a transcript is simply being read and we are unaware of who is behind the whole saga.

He asked the judge to extend the remand of the accused. However, Faisal Chaudhry opposed the arguments saying there is no need for it and a poly-graphic test can be done without it as well.

On the occasion, Dr Shehbaz Gill claimed that he had been subjected to torture and no medical examination had been conducted. He told the court the police had not kept in lockup of police station Kohsar but shifted to some unknown place where he was not allowed to meet his lawyers.

He added he cannot even think of making anti-army statements. After completing the arguments of both parties, Judicial Magistrate Islamabad Umer Shabbir rejected the request of police of extension in remand of Dr Shehbaz Gill and sent him to Adiala Jail on 14 days of judicial remand.

During the hearing of case, the judge allowed Gill’s meeting with his legal team and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry.

Later, Dr Shehbaz Gill, while talking to media men outside the courtroom, said that the police had tortured him during investigation.

A large number of PTI leaders and supporters also gathered in the court premises who also chanted slogans in favour of Gill and against the government.

The Advocate General Islamabad also filed a petition with the district and session judge to review the verdict of lower court of refusing extension in Shehbaz Gill’s remand. However, the court rejected the petition. Separately, a court also granted bail to the wife of driver of Dr Shehbaz Gill and ordered her release. The court also ordered her lawyer to furnish surety bonds worth Rs 30,000. Adiala Jail authorities had released the wife of driver of Dr Shehbaz Gill.

According to sources, the Adiala Jail authorities have put Shehbaz Gill in the cell number 3 (commonly known as Chakian) alone.

“The high profile prisoner is being served food as per jail menu and is not allowed for bringing edibles outside/home,” they said.

The jail doctors carried out medical and other essential tests before sending him to the cell, the sources said. Earlier, he spent some time in the office of Deputy Superintendent.

They added though Dr Shehbaz Gill attempted to pressurise the jail authorities by showing his close links with Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and other top guns of the provincial government, however, the Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent refused to bow to any pressure and shifted him to the cell.

“Shahbaz Gill was in a very miserable condition and wearing an old Shalwar Kameez and was trembling with fear,” the sources mentioned.

The cell, wherein Gill is being kept, is adjacent to other cells housing the prisoners involved in high profile cases such as terrorism and sectarianism, the sources added. No protocol is being accorded to the prisoner Gill, they said.

Superintendent Adiala Jail Chaudhry Asghar was not available for his comments over the issue.