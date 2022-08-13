Our Staff Reporter

Doctors continue protest

PESHAWAR    –     Doctors’ associations continued their protest for the 8th consecutive day as they   demanded to regain the hostel located close to the Lady Reading Hospital.

Speaking at the sit-in, the Young Doctors Association (YDA) LRH president Dr Kiramatullah said that the doctors’ hostel outside the LRH had been specifically established for doctors.

“In 2020, the hospital management decided to evict the doctors and give the hostel to non-doctors.

Later, we got a stay order from the court against the decision, but still, we are out of the hostel while the non-doctor managerial officials have been accommodated there,” he added.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Nepra approves massive hike of Rs9.89 per unit in power tariff of XWDiscos

Business

Rupee gains Rs3.39

Business

Potentially dangerous delta moving towards Tarbela reservoir

Business

PSX gains 614 points

Business

Ghani takes charge as Wapda chairman

Business

Pak-Italy bilateral trade potential €4 billion: Ambassador

Business

SECP registers 1,691 new companies in first month of current fiscal year

Business

Asian markets struggle as traders contemplate more rate hikes

Business

Pakistan Cables celebrates nation’s 75th Independence Day in partnership with Childlife Foundation

Business

Meezan Bank announces financial results for half year

1 of 10,294

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More