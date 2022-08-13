Doctors continue protest

PESHAWAR – Doctors’ associations continued their protest for the 8th consecutive day as they demanded to regain the hostel located close to the Lady Reading Hospital.

Speaking at the sit-in, the Young Doctors Association (YDA) LRH president Dr Kiramatullah said that the doctors’ hostel outside the LRH had been specifically established for doctors.

“In 2020, the hospital management decided to evict the doctors and give the hostel to non-doctors.

Later, we got a stay order from the court against the decision, but still, we are out of the hostel while the non-doctor managerial officials have been accommodated there,” he added.