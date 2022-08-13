Our Staff Reporter

ECP receives nomination papers for by-polls on Karachi NA seats

KARACHI – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has received nomination papers from the candidates in Karachi for the third consecutive day ahead of by-polls on three National Assembly (NA) seats, on Friday. Candidates have been submitting their nomination papers for the forthcoming by-polls on three NA seats including NA-237, NA-239 and NA-246 of Karachi.
In NA-239 Korangi, independent candidate Muhammad Tariq submitted his nomination papers, whereas, an independent candidate Arshad Awan submitted his nomination in NA-246. Not a single candidate has filed the nomination papers in the NA-237 Malir constituency.
In NA-246, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidates Nabil Gabol and Nadir Gabol submitted their nominations. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s (JUI) Maulana Noorul Haq also submitted his nomination papers. Overall four candidates have filed their nominations to the ECP in the NA-246 constituency.
It is pertinent to mention here that the last day for the submission of nomination papers is today.

