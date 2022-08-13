Equal rights stressed for differently-abled persons

LAHORE – Samina Alvi, wife of President Dr Arif Alvi, has emphasised giving equal rights to differently-abled persons in society and ending a sense of deprivation among them. She said this during her visit to Pakistan Society for Rehabilitation of the Disabled (PSRD) on Friday. She also visited different sections of the PSRD including school and vocational training centre. She appreciated the Society’s work and said it was very pleasing to visit the place. She said that facilities available there were good and termed it a really good setup. Samina Alvi wondered why such a setup was not available in Karachi. The first lady said it was a very good approach to make different facilities available for the differently-abled persons under one roof.

She said that she and President Dr Arif Alvi wanted to make the system inclusive where differently-abled persons get facilities like other persons of society. She also stressed the need to empower the differently-abled persons and to ensure maximum facilities for them. She said there should be ramps at public places to ensure ease of mobility for the differently-abled persons, as their movement was very essential for their better growth in society.

Efforts were also being made at the government level to facilitate the differently-abled persons to the maximum, she added.

Samina Alvi said that education and vocational training were important for making the differently-abled persons useful citizens. She said that passion and commitment were required to facilitate and serve this segment of society in the best possible way. She said, “The Almighty has blessed the differently-abled persons with a lot of abilities and people should understand that they are not less than anybody else in society.” Info-Tech training was also also very important for the differently-abled persons as through it, they could earn while sitting in their homes. She announced Rs1 million for the PSRD.

PSRD President Syed Shamsi and Chairperson Nighat Saeed also spoke on the occasion.