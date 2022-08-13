FIA asks Imran Khan to submit record of PTI’s funds, accounts

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has written a letter to Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and sought details of the party funds and accounts.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the letter has asked Imran Khan to submit the record of the party’s national and internationally registered organizations since 1996.

The investigation agency has also sought details of foreign currency accounts and funds received from foreign donors.

FIA has asked that the party should submit its audit reports of the party funds within two weeks and also submit the list of the names of the party’s donors and the properties donated to the PTI.

“The names of the all office holders and their nationality should also be submitted. All record of the party since 1996 till 2022 to be submitted,” the FIA said in its letter.

Earlier in the month, the ECP in its verdict said prohibited funding against PTI had been proved and ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.