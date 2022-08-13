Agencies

Financial assistance cheques distributed among heirs of those died in recent rains

MULTAN     –    Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo and MPA Makhdoom Zain Qureshi on Friday distributed Rs. 0.8 million each financial support cheques among the heirs of those who died during recent rains.

The financial assistance cheques were given by Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo said that the Punjab government shares the sorrows and grief of the heirs of the deceased.

He said that an effective strategy would be adopted to avert any untoward incident by keeping in view more rains.

The deputy commissioner said that precious lives were lost due to accidents in heavy rains, on which every heart was saddened and added that the Punjab government would continue to provide full support to the affected families.

