Flood washes away GB-KP road link in Kohistan

Gilgit – Monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc in different parts of the country, particularly in the southern and northern areas, as a road link between Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was disconnected after flood in Uchar nullah in Kohistan washed away a bridge on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Diamer Fayyaz Ahmed has said that since the Karakoram Highway is blocked due to bridge collapse, therefore motorists are advised to use Babu Sar Kaghan Road.

Two girls die in roof collapse in Khyber:

On the other hand, two girls, aged 15 and one-year got killed while three others injured after roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rains in Bazaar Zakha Khel Tor, a remote area of Khyber, on Thursday.

According to reports, soon after learning about the incident the locals rushed to the site and recovered the dead as well as the injured from underneath the rubble.

The condition of those injured was stated to be stable.