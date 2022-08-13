Agencies

Four-day drama festival starts

SARGODHA   –   A four-day drama festival started here on Friday which was organized by the Punjab Council of Arts Sargodha. The festival was arranged in connection with the Independence Day.

In this regard, first play “Matlab Pakistan Da “was presented by Anjum Society.

Local artistes captivated the audience with their creativity and a large number of people belonging to various walks of life were also present.

Assistant Director of the PUCAR Sargodha Adnan Khaliq Bhatti was also present.

He said a drama was the best way to give a message by highlighting various aspects of society, adding that the basic purpose was to emphasize its importance in the public and reformation of the society with entertainment.

More Stories
Business

Nepra approves massive hike of Rs9.89 per unit in power tariff of XWDiscos

Business

Rupee gains Rs3.39

Business

Potentially dangerous delta moving towards Tarbela reservoir

Business

PSX gains 614 points

Business

Ghani takes charge as Wapda chairman

Business

Pak-Italy bilateral trade potential €4 billion: Ambassador

Business

SECP registers 1,691 new companies in first month of current fiscal year

Business

Asian markets struggle as traders contemplate more rate hikes

Business

Pakistan Cables celebrates nation’s 75th Independence Day in partnership with Childlife Foundation

Business

Meezan Bank announces financial results for half year

1 of 9,773

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More