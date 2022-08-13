Agencies

Ghani takes charge as Wapda chairman

LAHORE – Newly appointed chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Lt Gen (r) Sajjad Ghani  assumed charge of the office Friday. He is the 23rd chairman of WAPDA. Sajjad Ghani is a professional engineer and soldier, who has pursued two parallel career streams for over last four decades. He obtained Bachelor of Engineering Degree from Military College of Engineering in 1984. He was awarded Masters Degree in Civil Engineering from University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore in 1990. He has been Commander Corps Engineers and Quarter Master General Pakistan Army where numerous mega construction projects were executed under his supervision. Sajjad Ghani belongs to Corps of Engineers, commissioned in 1978. He has commanded Infantry Brigade and Infantry Division during Swat Operations. He has been Vice Chief of General Staff at GHQ. He has also commanded Corps at Karachi.

More Stories
Business

Nepra approves massive hike of Rs9.89 per unit in power tariff of XWDiscos

Business

Rupee gains Rs3.39

Business

Potentially dangerous delta moving towards Tarbela reservoir

Business

PSX gains 614 points

Business

Pak-Italy bilateral trade potential €4 billion: Ambassador

Business

SECP registers 1,691 new companies in first month of current fiscal year

Business

Asian markets struggle as traders contemplate more rate hikes

Business

Pakistan Cables celebrates nation’s 75th Independence Day in partnership with Childlife Foundation

Business

Meezan Bank announces financial results for half year

National

Balochistan welcomes foreign investment, says CM Bizenjo

1 of 3,905

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More