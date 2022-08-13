News Desk

Grenade blast in Peshawar, no casualties

A grenade blast was reported in Hayatabad Phase II of Peshawar, the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Friday.

Unidentified assailants hurled a grenade at a residence in Peshawar’s Hayatabad Phase II. The grenade explosive caused partial damage to the house, however, no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Police said that the attackers managed to flee from the scene after carrying out the grenade attack. Police expressed suspicion that the grenade attack was carried out for demanding extortion.

Earlier, two policemen died and two others sustained injuries after a hand grenade went off at Karachi police headquarters in the Garden area.

One of the policemen succumbed to his injuries at the spot while one other died while being treated at the hospital.

“The incident occurred at Garden police headquarters,” the police said and identified the deceased cops as Shahzad and Sabir. The injured were identified as sub-inspector Saeed, and Gohar.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Sheikh Rasheed warns revenge politics to lead democracy to terrible end

Islamabad

Shahbaz Gill files petition seeking post-arrest bail

National

FIA asks Imran Khan to submit record of PTI’s funds, accounts

Islamabad

‘Haqeeqi Azadi Jalsa’: PTI to stage power show in Lahore today

Lahore

Police raid Ata Tarar’s home in Lahore

National

AJK will hold LB polls in September

Karachi

Pakistan, China agree to enhance business and economic relations

National

‘Shahbaz Gill’s statement was objectionable’: Imran Khan

Karachi

Heavy rains claim five more lives in Sindh, Balochistan

Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 728 fresh Covid cases in one day

1 of 9,381

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More