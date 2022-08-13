‘Haqeeqi Azadi Jalsa’: PTI to stage power show in Lahore today

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to stage ‘grand’ power show, being dubbed ‘Haqeeqi Azadi Jalsa’, today (Saturday) at National Hockey Stadium, Lahore to celebrate the country’s 75th Independence Day.

According to details, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address the public gathering, scheduled to being at 7:00 in the evening.

Meanwhile, arrangements at the venue has been completed while the roads leading to Lahore’s National Hockey Stadium have been decorated with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) flags.

The stadium has a seating capacity of more than 40,000 people. DIG Operations Afzal Ahmed Kausar has asserted that over 1,500 personnel have been deployed for the security of the power show.

The DIG Operations further stated that vehicles will be parked at a suitable distance, while Dolphin squad teams will also ensure effective patrolling around the hockey stadium.

A day earlier, Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan invited Pakistanis especially youth to join him on August 13 in Lahore for ‘Haqeeqi Azadi Jalsa’ public gathering.

Imran Khan took to Twitter and asked the youth to join him on the night of August 13 in Lahore to celebrate the 75th independence of Pakistan.