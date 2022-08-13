News Desk

Heavy rains claim five more lives in Sindh, Balochistan

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Sindh and Balochistan killing at least five more and injuring at least 20.

According to details, three including two women were killed in lightning strike in Badin and Tharparkar while in Balochistan’s Qila Abdullah, flash flood claimed two lives and 20 others went missing when a tractor-trolley sank.

Warning have been issued through mosques in most affected areas while people were forced to abandon their homes and seek refuge on hills.

Meanwhile, Government of Sindh has declared nine districts of the province as calamity hit and a notification has also been issued in this regard.

Relief and rescue operation of Pakistan Army and other agencies continues to save precious human lives.

