Huawei announces H1 business results

LAHORE – Huawei has announced its business results for the first half of 2022. Overall performance was in line with forecast.
In 2022 H1, Huawei generated $45 billion in revenue, with a net profit margin of 5.0%. The Carrier BG contributed $21.3 billion, the Enterprise BG $8.1 billion, and the Device BG $15.1 billion.
“While our device business was heavily impacted, our ICT infrastructure business maintained steady growth,” said Ken Hu, Huawei’s Rotating Chairman. “Moving forward, we will harness trends in digitalization and decarbonization to keep creating value for our customers and partners, and secure quality development.”

