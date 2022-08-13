Imran Khan divided the nation: Nayyar Bukhari

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party yesterday accused Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan of dividing the nation.

PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that PTI’s narrative was anti-nationalism and anti-people. “The path of the constitution and the law must be adopted to stop this trend. The country’s interest is dearer than life,” he added.

Bukhari said that Imran Khan was removed as the prime minister through a no-confidence motion which the PTI claims was conspired by the US.

“Imran Khan knows very well that he cannot survive in politics and there is no one to save him. Imran Khan and his American aide named Shahbaz Gill will be brought to justice,” he contended.