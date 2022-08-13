Imran Khan submits nomination paper for NA-22 to contest by-poll

Mardan – Former prime minister Imran Khan has submitted a nomination paper for NA-22 Mardan-III to contest the by-election, which fell vacant after the National Assembly speaker accepted the resignation of former federal minister Ali Mohammad Khan on Friday.

Former federal minister Ali Mohammad, Member Provincial Assembly Iftikhar Ali Mashwani along with local leaders submitted the nomination paper for PTI chief Imran Khan in the office of District Election Commissioner.

Talking to the media persons, Iftikhar Ali Mashwani claimed that Imran Khan will win the by-election on NA -22 with a huge margin.

It may be noted that in the 2018 general elections, former federal minister Ali Mohammad Khan won this seat with a margin of 2,262 votes, securing 58,577 votes while JUI-F candidate Maulana Mohammad Qasim secured 56,318 votes. The JUI-F has also allotted a ticket to Maulana Mohammad Qasim for the by-election.