Independence Day Basketball Tournament rescheduled

Lahore – The Platinum Jubilee Independence Day Basketball Tournament is rescheduled from August 13 to 17, due to monsoon rain. The basketball tournament is being supervised by the Commissioner Karachi in connection with the Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day celebrations, said Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) President Ghulam Muhammad Khan on Friday. He said that all arrangements for the tournament have been finalized and teams representing all districts of Karachi are set to perform in the sports event.