Inflation
|With the rise in inflation, the unemployment rate has increased. The prices of things are on a hike with the rise in the dollar, not everyone can afford the expenses as the price of petrol has risen, the gold price has touched the sky. In this situation, people are facing a number of problems because of not having a good job and proper wages.
We can see the students who have done their graduation but still they are jobless and doing simple jobs like labouring for feeding their families, this is how talent is neglected in our country. The rise in poverty and unemployment results a number of social evils, that include begging, robbing, suicide and growth of terrorism in the province.
KAMBER JAN,
Singnisar.