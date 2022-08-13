Issues of Site Association to be solved on priority basis, says Wahab

KARACHI – Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that the issues being confronted by Sindh Industrial and Trading Estate – S.I.T.E Association of Industry would be solved on priority basis. Talking to a delegation of Site Association of Industry in his office here, the administrator said that 17 new roads were being constructed in the site area, said a statement.

Site Association of Industry President Abdul Rasheed, members Saleem Parekh, Saleem Nagria, Municipal Secretary Najam Shah, Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi, Director General KDA Syed Muhammad Ali Shah, MD Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Zubair Chana, Special Secretary Project Director Mega Tufail Ahmed Paliju, Abdul Muttalib Manan and other officers were also present.

The administrator said that sewerage and rain water drainage issues would be addressed on priority basis to improve the basic infrastructure of the area.

During the meeting, President of the Site Association of Industry Abdul Rasheed informed about the situation of roads, street lights and sewerage problems in the industrial area and offered suggestions regarding their solution.

The administrator said that the site was the most important industrial area where thousands of people got employment. “The road infrastructure in the site area is being improved as well as we are addressing the sewerage and rainwater drainage issues, improving footpaths and planting trees,” he added.

Barrister Murtaza said that a total of 350,000 to 400,000 square feet of roads were being rehabilitated in the site area. “All the promises made by the government to the local population and industrialists in the site area are being fulfilled. The plans made in consultation with the industrial community to improve the road infrastructure in the area are fast-tracked,” he added. Barrister Murtaza said that a part from Chakiwara Road Sher Shah Road, development works were also going on in different areas of Keamari district. He said that citizens were benefiting from these facilities for a long time, adding that all the ongoing works to improve the infrastructure were being carried out with complete planning.

“A strategy has been adopted to complete the development works within the stipulated time so that facilities can be provided to the people as soon as possible. Promotion of industrial activities is our first priority and all possible steps will be taken for this,” he added.