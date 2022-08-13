Israr Ahmad

ITP orders stern action against violators of road laws

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Traffic Police has been directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic at IJP Road, Srinagar (Kashmir) Highway and Islamabad Expressway and take stern action against those creating inconvenience for road users.
While reviewing the overall performance report about traffic related issues, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Mustafa Tanweer on Friday directed to depute special squads at Islamabad Expressway, IJP Road, Srinagar (Kashmir) Highway and other important boulevards to ensure smooth traffic flow there.
He said that complaints about any inconvenience to people can be lodged with Helpline 1915 or 051-9261992-93 which would be addressed promptly.
Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, SSP (Traffic) said that traffic police are taking steps to ensure safe road environment in the city with maximum convenience to road users. He said that special enforcement squads have been constituted to ensure the implementation of traffic rules and smooth flow of traffic in busy areas.
He further directed traffic police personnel to ensure traffic discipline in the city and take action against violators without any discrimination.
Meanwhile, the spokesman said that 39,674 vehicles have been fined during the current year for hampering smooth flow of traffic and involvement in over-loading.
The police spokesman said that efforts are underway to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city and cooperation of road users is crucial to overcome traffic related problems.

