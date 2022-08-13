Our Staff Reporter

KMU celebrates 75th I-Day

Peshawar-Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar organized a colourful ceremony in connection with the 75th Independence Day on Friday.
Director Sports Dr Inayat Shah, Director IPMR Dr Irfan, admin staff and a large number of students were also present on the occasion. The ceremony started with the recitation of the Holy Quran, after which the participants recited the National Anthem together.
In addition to Urdu and English speech and letter writing competitions, skits and national songs presented at the event were highly appreciated. Mujahid Khan and Hamna Bibi of IPMR were awarded first prize in the Urdu speech competition, Hamza Khan in the English competition while Zeeshan was awarded first prize for best performance in the ideography competition.
Addressing the ceremony, KMU Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Lal Muhammad said that celebrating Independence Day with enthusiasm is a sign of living nations.
He said that our forefathers achieved Pakistan after immense sacrifices and now it is our common responsibility to protect this trust.
He said that to know the value of freedom, it is necessary to study the poetry of Allama Iqbal who has given us the true message of freedom in his poetry.
Prof Dr Lal Muhammad congratulated the Director, Faculty and students of IPMR for organizing the excellent program and hoped that other institutions would also ensure the organization of such constructive and positive activities.
The chief guest distributed certificates and shields to the students who showed excellent performance.

