KP TEVTA approves budget estimates for year 2022-23

Peshawar – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority’s Board of Directors approved the revised budget of the authority for the year 2021-22 and budget estimates for the year 2022-23.

The approval was accorded in the 20th Board of Directors (BoD) meeting which was held here on Friday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair. Secretary law Masood Ahmad, Secretary Industries Saqib Raza and other board members attended the meeting.

The forum deliberated upon the matters about the strengthening of Technical Education & important decisions were made to this end. The forum also took a detailed review of the implementation of decisions taken in the last board meeting.

The participants were informed that in the light of the board’s decisions, 12 technical institutions were taken over by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (KP TEVTA) from the System of Technical & Vocational Education & Training (STVET) while work was also in progress for taking over of five more technical institutes by KP TEVTA.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister directed the authorities concerned to further improve the utilization of development funds under the TEVTA and said that the promotion of Technical Education & Professional training was one of the priority areas of his government. He added that the provincial government was making concerted efforts to provide skills development opportunities to youth to overcome the menace of unemployment.

The chief minister also directed the authorities of the industries department to take steps to further streamline the technical education sector.