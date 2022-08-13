Staff Reporter

KPL2 rolls into action from today

Lahore – The 2nd Kashmir Premier League (KPL2) will roll into action from today (Saturday) at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium. Defending champions Rawalakot Hawks will play the opener against Jammu Janbaz. Top Pakistan cricket stars will be seen in action at the iconic Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium. As many as seven teams including Muzaffarabad Tigers, Hawks, Janbaz, Mirpur Royals, Stallions, Kotli Lions and Overseas Warriors will feature in KPL2.

Karachi: Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon along with Bank Islami President Syed Amir Ali and others in a photo after inaugurating the Independence Day celebrations.

 

