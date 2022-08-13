Kyrgios produces another showstopper to down compatriot de Minaur

Montreal – Australian Nick Kyrgios produced another extraordinary performance to demolish compatriot Alex de Minaur 6-2 6-3 at the Canadian Masters on Thursday, a day after stunning world number one Daniil Medvedev.

Kyrgios has won 15 of his last 16 matches and a day earlier produced a serve-and-volley masterclass to stun Medvedev 6-7(2) 6-4 6-2. Kyrgios next faces Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, who edged Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-7(6) 6-2 7-6(3) to advance to the quarter-finals.

In other matches, Felix Auger-Aliassime harnessed his mighty serve to down Briton Cameron Norrie 6-3 6-4 to delight his home crowd, while Norwegian Casper Ruud outlasted Roberto Bautista Agut in a closely-fought three sets. The U.S. Open semi-finalist will next face Ruud in the quarter-finals after the world No 7 saw off Spain’s Bautista Agut 6-7(4) 7-6(4) 6-4.

Briton Daniel Evans fought back from a disastrous second set to overcome American Taylor Fritz 7-6(5) 1-6 7-5. Britain’s Jack Draper booked a quarter-final spot when France’s Gael Monfils retired in the second set with what appeared to be an injury to his right ankle. Draper, 20, will next meet Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, who defeated Italian seventh seed Jannik Sinner 6-2 6-4.

Swiatek upset by Haddad Maia in Canadian Open last 16

Polish world number one Iga Swiatek was stunned by Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-4 3-6 7-5 at the Canadian Open on Thursday, while Jessica Pegula beat holder Camila Giorgi to join Coco Gauff and Simona Halep in the quarterfinals.

Haddad Maia, 26, will next meet Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, who converted all four of her breakpoint chances against two-time major winner Garbine Muguruza of Spain to complete a 6-1 6-3 win in a late match. Gauff took three hours and 11 minutes to beat sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-5 4-6 7-6(4). The American will next face 15th seed Halep, who beat Jil Teichmann 6-2 7-5. Zheng Qinwen kept her breakthrough year on track, quieting the home crowd on Centre Court with a 7-5 5-7 6-2 win over Canada’s Bianca Andreescu. The Chinese next faces Karolina Pliskova, who recorded 6-1 6-7(9) 6-3 win over third seed Maria Sakkari of Greece.

American seventh seed Pegula rallied to end the title defence of Italian Giorgi with a 3-6 6-0 7-5 victory and will next face Yulia Putintseva after the Kazakh beat Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-3 7-5.