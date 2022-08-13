Last date today for filing nominations for by-polls on NA seats

PESHAWAR – August 13 (today) is last date for submission of nomination papers for by-election on four vacant National Assembly constituencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The constituencies are included NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar and NA-45 Kurram, said a press release issued by the Provincial Election Commission, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Friday.

According to the election scheduled announced for by-election in these constituencies, the list of candidates would be published on August 14, 2022 while scrutiny of the nomination papers would be completed till August 17, 2022. Polling would be held on September 25, 2022.

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers could be filed till August 20, 2022 while election tribunal would make decisions on them till August 25.

The revised list of candidates would be released on August 26, 2022 and they can withdraw their nominations till August 27, 2022. Election symbols to candidates would be allotted on August 29, 2022.

Meanwhile, the priority list for women reserved seats of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would also be submitted with office of the Returning Officer (Provincial Election Commissioner, Mohammad Farid Afridi) situated on Shami Road, Opposite Golf Club Gate No.2 during office hours tomorrow (August 13, 2022).

The final list for the candidates of women reserved seats would be released on August 29, 2022.