Lumpy skin disease affects 900 cattle in Mohmand district

Mohmand – Lumpy skin disease (LSD) has so far affected 900 cattle in Mohmand tribal district, out of which 227 were recovered while 623 are still under treatment, said District Director Livestock Dr Abdur Raziq Safi here on Friday.

According to the statistics issued by the District Livestock department, out of 280,798 cattle, 50 died of the disease. A total of 23,502 animals were vaccinated in the area. Whereas today 19 cases were reported while 25 were vaccinated

He said that the highest number of cases was reported in Lower Mohmand Ekkaghund tehsil, wherein 794 cattle were affected by the disease followed by Ambar 45, Prang Ghar 30, Baizai 22, Safi and Khwezai tehsils with 19 cases.

Dr Safi urged the tribesmen to adopt preventive measures in their respective areas to protect their livestock. He said lumpy skin disease had already infected a large number of animals in others parts of the country, and if preventive measures were not taken, the impact of the disease would be very harmful to the dairy farming community of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa .

Lumpy Skin is a viral disease of cattle, cows, buffaloes and certain wild animals causing economic losses due to loss of condition, like decreasing milk production, abortion, infertility and damaged hides (skin).

“The causative virus is spreading mainly by vectors, such as tsetse flies, mosquitoes and ticks,” said Safi. He said that vaccination teams have been formed and proper free vaccination has started in the most affected areas.

He said that teams were deployed at the entry point at Babe Mohmand Ekkaghund and Exit Point Mamad-Gat where they vaccinated every animal coming to the district. He added that various officers and officials were nominated to conduct anti-Congo/ Lumpy Skin Disease campaign in animal markets and entry points of Mohmand district.

He added that one field day will be conducted in each veterinary institute of all tehsils of the district while awareness will be conducted to the general public through banners, brochures and lectures.

Dr Raziq said that it is an extensive epidemic across many countries of Asia, Africa and Europe. The disease can, however, be successfully controlled by vaccination, he added.