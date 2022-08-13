Nation should renew pledge for a prosperous Pakistan: Ulema Council

FAISALABAD – The nation should renew its pledge on Yaum-e-Azadi [Independence Day] to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous country in the world.

This was stated by Chairman Markazi Ulema Council Pakistan Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi while talking to APP, here on Friday. He said that Muslims of the Subcontinent offered unprecedented sacrifices to get an independent country only to promote Islamic teachings and laws, but unfortunately we failed to achieve that goal.

He said that the nation was duty bound to make concerted efforts to protect all boundaries of Pakistan and convert it into a fortress of Islamic teachings and principals.

He said the Independence Day also reminds the democratic struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his fellows who achieved a separate homeland within a short span of 7 years after Pakistan Resolution was passed. He paid tributes to the Quaid-e-Azam and said that he was a man of principles and Pakistan could be transformed into a developed country by following his principle of unity, faith and discipline.

Education could play an instrumental role to achieve the goal of developed and prosperous country, he said and asked the government to concentrate on promotion of Islamic education especially by patronising the seminaries to educate and groom the young generation.