No damage should be done to hockey stadium during PTI gathering: LHC

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday disposed of the petitions against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) public gathering at National Hockey Stadium (NHS) on August 13.

The court directed the deputy commissioner to make a decision on the applications for change of public gathering venue. The court further directed that no damage should be done to the stadium during the gathering, besides ordering the Punjab government to install astroturf and allocate funds for it.