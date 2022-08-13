Our Staff Reporter

No damage should be done to hockey stadium during PTI gathering: LHC

LAHORE    –   The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday disposed of the petitions against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) public gathering at National Hockey Stadium (NHS) on August 13.

The court directed the deputy commissioner to make a decision on the applications for change of public gathering venue. The court further directed that no damage should be done to the stadium during the gathering, besides ordering the Punjab government to install astroturf and allocate funds for it.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Nepra approves massive hike of Rs9.89 per unit in power tariff of XWDiscos

Business

Rupee gains Rs3.39

Business

Potentially dangerous delta moving towards Tarbela reservoir

Business

PSX gains 614 points

Business

Ghani takes charge as Wapda chairman

Business

Pak-Italy bilateral trade potential €4 billion: Ambassador

Business

SECP registers 1,691 new companies in first month of current fiscal year

Business

Asian markets struggle as traders contemplate more rate hikes

Business

Pakistan Cables celebrates nation’s 75th Independence Day in partnership with Childlife Foundation

Business

Meezan Bank announces financial results for half year

1 of 9,777

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More