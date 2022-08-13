Pakistan, China agree to enhance business and economic relations

Pakistan and China have agreed to enhance the business and economic relations and industrial cooperation for joint ventures.

The consensus was reached at a meeting between the Board of Investment delegation led by Additional Secretary and the Chinese Consul General, Li Bijian in Karachi.

The Consul General, Li Bijian appreciated BOI for meeting the Chinese and Pakistani associations in Karachi, and bridging the gap between the private sector of both countries.

The Additional Secretary of BOI apprised that the Government of Pakistan has proposed to build a G2G SEZ in Pakistan in collaboration with China, in order to facilitate the influx of Chinese industries relocating to Pakistan.

He informed that BOI has simplified the work visa process and visit visa and encouraged the Chinese investors and companies to apply for the work visa.