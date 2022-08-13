News Desk

Pakistan, China agree to enhance business and economic relations

Pakistan and China have agreed to enhance the business and economic relations and industrial cooperation for joint ventures.

The consensus was reached at a meeting between the Board of Investment delegation led by Additional Secretary and the Chinese Consul General, Li Bijian in Karachi.

The Consul General, Li Bijian appreciated BOI for meeting the Chinese and Pakistani associations in Karachi, and bridging the gap between the private sector of both countries.

The Additional Secretary of BOI apprised that the Government of Pakistan has proposed to build a G2G SEZ in Pakistan in collaboration with China, in order to facilitate the influx of Chinese industries relocating to Pakistan.

He informed that BOI has simplified the work visa process and visit visa and encouraged the Chinese investors and companies to apply for the work visa.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Sheikh Rasheed warns revenge politics to lead democracy to terrible end

Islamabad

Shahbaz Gill files petition seeking post-arrest bail

National

FIA asks Imran Khan to submit record of PTI’s funds, accounts

Islamabad

‘Haqeeqi Azadi Jalsa’: PTI to stage power show in Lahore today

Lahore

Police raid Ata Tarar’s home in Lahore

National

Grenade blast in Peshawar, no casualties

National

AJK will hold LB polls in September

National

‘Shahbaz Gill’s statement was objectionable’: Imran Khan

Karachi

Heavy rains claim five more lives in Sindh, Balochistan

Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 728 fresh Covid cases in one day

1 of 8,868

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More