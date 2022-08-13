Staff Reporter

Pakistan Independence Day to be celebrated with zeal in Balochistan

QUETTA    –    Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Malik Hamza Khan Nasir on Friday said that the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan would be celebrated with great enthusiasm in Balochistan. In a statement, he said that August 14 was the day of renewal of pledge that we would not hesitate to sacrifice for integrity of Pakistan. He said that we got independence which was the great blessings of Allah.  “People of every school of thought should play role for the development, survival and prosperity of the country. The people of Balochistan will celebrate the 75th Independence Day with enthusiasm,” he noted. He said that the foundation of our beloved Pakistan included the blood of martyrs and the people of Balochistan stood with the Pakistan Army to defend the country and to foil all nefarious design of anti-peace elements for betterment of the country.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Nepra approves massive hike of Rs9.89 per unit in power tariff of XWDiscos

Business

Rupee gains Rs3.39

Business

Potentially dangerous delta moving towards Tarbela reservoir

Business

PSX gains 614 points

Business

Ghani takes charge as Wapda chairman

Business

Pak-Italy bilateral trade potential €4 billion: Ambassador

Business

SECP registers 1,691 new companies in first month of current fiscal year

Business

Asian markets struggle as traders contemplate more rate hikes

Business

Pakistan Cables celebrates nation’s 75th Independence Day in partnership with Childlife Foundation

Business

Meezan Bank announces financial results for half year

1 of 9,773

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More