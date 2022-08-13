News Desk

Pakistan reports 728 fresh Covid cases in one day

Pakistan has reported three deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,562,307. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,523 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 728 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 20,272 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 728 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 3.59 percent.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Balochistan welcomes foreign investment, says CM Bizenjo

Lahore

CM announces free travel for elderly in Orange Train

Lahore

Ahmad Awais again takes charge as Punjab AG

Lahore

Progress on low-cost housing schemes reviewed

Lahore

PFA discards huge quantity of contaminated milk

Lahore

Track washed away: railway traffic suspended at Narowal-Sialkot section

Lahore

City all set to celebrate Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan

Lahore

Ex-caretaker accused of attack on Parsi community cemetry

Islamabad

Work on dental institute must be expedited: President Alvi

National

COAS stresses on upholding international law for global peace

1 of 8,917

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More