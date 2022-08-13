Past in Perspective

If we desire respect for the law, we must

first make the law respectable.

–Louis D. Brandeis

Before the Indian Penal Code was came into force in 1862, the prevailing law in most of India was the Muhammadan law. The Penal Code became the official criminal code of the country, except the Princely state which had their own courts and legal systems. The first draft was prepared by the First Law Commission which was chaired by Thomas Babington Macaulay. This draft was a simple codification of the law of England, and it also borrowed from the Napoleonic Code and Louisiana Civil Code of 1825. This first draft was presented before the Governor-General in 1837 but revisions and amendments took another two decades.