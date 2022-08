Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has suggested making district Gujrat, his hometown, a division.

According to reports, the new division will consist of Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin and Hafizabad districts while Gujranwala, Sialkot and Narowal districts will be the part of Gujranwala division, of which Gujrat district is already a part.

The Punjab government has already started working on carving out the new division.