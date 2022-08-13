PM woos Turkish investors for energy sector

| Shehbaz terms Pak-Turkey trade deal a milestone.

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Sharif has termed the signing of the ‘Trade in Goods’ agreement a milestone in the brotherly and historic relations between Pakistan and Turkiye. Addressing the gathering after the signing of the agreement at a ceremony held here yesterday, the PM recalled that following his official visit to Turkiye in May, the untiring efforts of the ministries of both the sides resulted in the signing of the agreement.

He said that immense business opportunities existed between the two countries and expressed confidence that the accord would further explore the trade avenues in diverse sectors. The prime minister said Pakistan would continue to work with Turkiye on strengthening bilateral ties.

He also invited Turkish investors to invest in Pakistan’s energy sector as Turkiye has vast experience in hydel power projects. The Prime Minister said we spend more than 20 billion dollars on fuel imports annually that can be decreased by shifting to alternate sources of energy. Shehbaz Sharif said we aim to build five to six thousand megawatt solar parks through public private partnership.

He said solar panels will be provided to poor households and solarization of government buildings will be completed without wasting any time. Trade Minister Dr Mehmet Mus of Turkiye said the occasion marked a significant milestone which would contribute in a long way to further strengthening and expansion of trade ties.

He said meeting expectations of all stakeholders was not easy, however, added that dedication and step-by-step measures led to the conclusion of the accord. He thanked PM Shehbaz Sharif for his leadership to seal the agreement for the betterment of the two countries and enhancing linkages between their business communities.

On the occasion, Syed Naveed Qamar hoped the PTA between Pakistan and Turkiye would open up new opportunities to boost bilateral trade across various sectors. He said Pakistan also looked forward to working towards materializing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Turkiye. He stressed the need to increase business-to-business interaction for strengthening trade and investment relations between the brotherly countries.