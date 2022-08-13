Police arrest 8 outlaws; seize weapons, cash

ISLAMABAD – Police have arrested eight criminals including two members of a robber gang and recovered cash and weapons with ammunition from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Friday. He said that Islamabad police had categorically started a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious life and property of citizens. According to details, during snap checking, Eagle squad police team in the jurisdiction of Khanna police station signalled two people riding on a bike to stop. After seeing the police team, suspects started indiscriminate firing on police team. Police arrested two accused identified as Muhammad Iqbal and Asif. Police team recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition, motorbike used in crime, dacoit tools and cash from their possession. A case has been registered against them. Similarly, Shalimar police arrested two accused namely Muhammad Adil and Adnan and recovered two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Likewise, Karachi Company police team arrested a drug peddler namely Asif and recovered 1,055 gram hashish and 55 gram heroin from him. Moreover, Koral police arrested accused Waqas and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested two accused Abdul Qadir and Imran and recovered two pistols with ammunition from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha directed all zonal officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he added.