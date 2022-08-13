PPP withdraws candidate in favour of MQM-P in NA-245 by-election

KARACHI – The Pakistan People’s Party has announced to withdraw its candidate in favour of the Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan in the upcoming by-election in Karachi in the constituency NA-245.

In his video message released on Friday, Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister, Saeed Ghani, said the PPP had decided to withdraw its candidate in view of the decision of all the coalition partners in the centre to field a joint candidate in the coming by-elections. He mentioned that allied political parties, which were coalition partners in the federal government, had decided that the party whose candidate had remained runner-up in the general elections 2018 in the constituency would contest the forthcoming by-election. While the rest of the coalition partners will fully support the contesting candidate.

Karachi’s NA 245 fell vacant after demise of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Amir Liaquat Hussain who found dead inside his residence in mysterious circumstances.

Ghani, who is also PPP Karachi Division President, said the PPP had decided to withdraw its candidate Danish Khan from the by-poll to be held in the constituency NA-245 later this month. He said the decision, in this case, was made only for the by-election to be held in the constituency NA-245 in Karachi on August 21 as it was not applicable for the second phase of local government elections in Sindh to be held on August 28.

Ghani said that all the political parties would as usual contest the second phase of the local government elections in Sindh. The PPP’s candidate Danish Khan said that he fully supported the decision of the party’s leadership. He recalled that he had joined the People’s Party a month back unconditionally.

Khan said that he had decided to contest the by-poll in Karachi as per the decision of the PPP’s leadership as now he is withdrawing from the electoral race also in accordance with the decision of the People’s Party’s leadership.