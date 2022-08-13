PSX gains 614 points

ISLAMABAD – The PSX turned around on Friday to witness bullish trend, gaining 614.24 points, a positive change of 1.45 percent, closing at 42,857.57 points against 42,243.33 points on the last working day. A total of 373,855,747 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 281,734,872 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.10.613 billion against Rs. 7.795 billion on last trading day. As many as 357 companies transacted shares in the stock market,261 of them recorded gain and 81 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Cnergyico Pk with a volume of 49,760,147 shares and price per share of Rs.5.69, WorldCall Telecom with volume of 28,358,500 and price per share of Rs.1.34 and Pak Refinery with volume of 27,001,244 and price per share of Rs.19.46.