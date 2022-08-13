PTI to stage public rally at hockey stadium today

Parvez Elahi, Moonis meet Imran Khan, discuss strategy for public gathering

LAHORE – PTI Chairman Imran Khan is going to address a public rally at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore amid protests from the senior hockey players over the issue of removal of astroturf from the ground ahead of the public gathering.

The local PTI leadership on Thursday visited the venue to plan for the gathering. Imran Khan also chaired a meeting at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore to finalise the arrangements regarding the rally which is being dubbed as “historic” by the party leaders.

Meanwhile, the PTI leadership has been facing criticism for the last couple of days over removal of the Astroturf from the ground. Former hockey Olympians have castigated the PTI government for removing the turf and using the sports grounds for political events.

Punjab Sports Minister Mohammad Taimoor Khan maintains that removal of the old Astroturf was long due as PC-I to purchase the new one has been prepared. He said the old turf will now be placed in a hockey ground in Sargodha. Also, a resolution has been submitted in the Punjab Assembly against the removal of astroturf of the Lahore Hockey Stadium for political purposes.

The resolution was submitted by Muslim League-Nawaz member Rana Manan Khan. “Hockey is on the decline despite being a national sport. Instead of improving it, the PTI is going to hold a rally in the hockey stadium. The PTI has chosen the most beautiful hockey stadium in the world for the rally”, says the resolution.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi met with the PTI chairman Imran Khan at Chief Minister’s Office on Friday.

Matters pertaining to mutual interest, administrative affairs, political situation, and steps to provide relief to the people of Punjab came under discussion during the meeting.

Also, issues relating to holding of today’s PTI rally came under discussion. Fawad Chaudhry and Shafqat Mahmood were also present on the occasion. Imran Khan acknowledged the Punjab government’s decision to lift the ban on timing for the business centres to do business and also appreciated the steps to launch Ehsaas Rashan Rayat Programme for the people of Punjab.

Imran Khan also lauded the Punjab government’s steps under the leadership of CM Parvez Elahi for making excellent security arrangements on Muharram-ul-Haram especially on the eve of Youm-e-Ashur.

The CM gave briefing regarding the steps being taken by the Punjab government to provide relief to the masses and especially about Ehsaas Rashan Rayat Programme. The CM also apprised him about the steps being taken to maintain law and order situation in the province.